SISD Superintendent Jose Espinoza was head-butted in Downtown San Antonio

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – KTSM 9 News has confirmed the head of the Socorro Independent School District was assaulted on June 13 outside of a Whataburger in San Antonio.

A police report obtained by KTSM 9 News shows Jose Espinoza was in San Antonio for the Summer Leadership Institute conference when he was head-butted at about 12:55 a.m. June 13 in Downtown San Antonio.

According to the San Antonio Police Department report, the unnamed suspect told Espinoza “Where are you coming from? Soccer practice?” in reference to what the SISD superintendent was wearing. When Espinoza asked his alleged attacker to repeat the question, the other man “repeated the same question and head-butted” Espinoza in the face.

Espinoza punched the man in the face as a means of self-defense, the report shows, knocking the suspect to the ground.

Both Espinoza and the suspect were detained by an off-duty police officer for fighting. According to the police report, the officer and a witness saw the suspect head-butt Espinoza, who responded with a punch.

Espinoza, who is listed as the victim in the report, was given a case number and left the location.

A spokesperson for SISD said Espinoza was not injured in the assault and chose not to press charges. He also added the superintendent does not plan to press any charges in the future.

The suspect “appeared to be intoxicated due to the odor of intoxicants emitting from his person, slurred speech, and red bloodshot eyes,” according to the report. The handcuffs were removed and the suspect was released to the custody of a third-party, listed as other, and they walked back to their hotel.

The names of the suspect, the witness and the “other” person were redacted in the police report obtained by KTSM 9 News.