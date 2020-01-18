SISD responds after 6-year-old student hit in the face

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A six-year-old boy is recovering after being hit in the face at school. Meanwhile, his parents continue to wait for answers.

According to KTSM’s media partners at Telemundo, Jared Montelongo was hit in the eye at Sierra Vista Elementary School in East El Paso.

Jared’s mother says she picked him up last Thursday, and that’s when she found out her son had been hit. The boy’s eye was swollen shut, and he had to have surgery.

His mother has asked Socorro ISD what happened, and they don’t have answers for her.

“The school is conducting a thorough investigation. What they do is they get statements from everybody involved. We also include CPS and police services, so at this point, they are at the data finding stage,” said Maribel Macias, SISD Assistant Superintendent when asked by KTSM.

SISD says because multiple agencies are involved, they couldn’t say how long it would take to finish the investigation.