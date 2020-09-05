SISD releases updated reopening plan for students and teachers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District has revised its phased reopening plan in light of recent statements made by El Paso City and County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza.

The revised plan now includes teachers having the flexibility to work from home or on campus through October 2, 2020.

“The comments depicted a bleak projection, differing from the guidance we had received and followed when developing our previous plans. Understandably, this led to fear and hesitation within our community,” said Superintendent Jose Espinoza, Ed.D. “Since day one we have been flexible and accommodated our employees to the best of our ability, while also balancing our overarching goal of serving our students and community through these trying times.”

SISD officials said that students who have been served solely through an asynchronous learning model will still be provided with the opportunity to receive instruction on campus beginning September 8, 2020, as per their parents’ choice.

According to SISD, a limited number of students whose families have extenuating circumstances and have been approved by the schools will begin online instruction on campus beginning September 14, 2020, as per their parents’ choice.

Socorro ISD parents who opted for the traditional/hybrid model on the Parent Scheduling Survey will also be provided with the flexibility to opt-out of the on-campus option and return to school beginning October 19, 2020, officials announced.

Space permitting, some students may still be scheduled as planned to begin learning remotely inside their school on September 28, 2020, as per their parents’ choice.

“As I’ve stated, unfortunately, there are no simple, unilateral solutions that best serve all stakeholders,” Espinoza added. “We appreciate the flexibility and understanding of our students, parents, and employees as we continue navigating through these uncharted waters while adapting and adjusting the best we can with the information we have at hand. The hardest thing is turning students away. However, at the end of each and every day, tough decisions will be made with the physical and emotional well-being of our students and staff as our top priority.”

SISD said remote (at-home) learning will continue to be an option throughout the 2020-2021 school year for all families who have chosen remote instruction for their child.

UPDATED: Socorro ISD Back to School SAFELY Timeline Summary

September 7, 2020: Local health authority order expires.

September 8, 2020: Students who have been served solely with an asynchronous plan will be provided with a safe space to learn remotely inside their school as per their parents’ choice.

All campus personnel, with the exception of teachers and employees approved by HR to work from home, will be required to report to work in order to accommodate this group of students.

All central office staff also will be required to report to work.

September 14, 2020: Students whose families have extenuating circumstances and have been approved by their campus are provided with a safe space to learn remotely inside their school as per their parents’ choice.

September 28, 2020: Campus personnel will be contacting parents who chose the traditional/hybrid model for their child(ren) to provide them with the option to have them return to school after intersession break beginning on October 19, 2020. Space permitting, some students may still be scheduled to learn remotely inside their school as per their parents’ choice.

October 5, 2020: Teachers who have not already started working at their school will return to prepare for in-person instruction.

October 12-16, 2020: Fall Intersession

October 19, 2020: Teachers will provide in-person instruction to all students whose parents opted for the traditional/hybrid (on-campus) learning model on the Parent Scheduling Survey while continuing virtual instruction for students whose parents opted for the remote (at-home) learning model.