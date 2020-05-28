SISD releases its summer meal schedule

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District (SISD) will continue to offer its meal service program throughout the summer.

The district’s summer meal service program will run from June 1 through June 25 at 17 of its campuses.

Meals will be provided via the drive-through/walk-up service that is currently being used at the schools from 9 to 11 a.m., Monday through Thursday.

Free breakfast and lunch will be provided to all children 18 years and younger, officials said.

SISD also said that meals for Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays will be provided on Monday, and meals for Thursdays and Fridays will be provided on Thursday.

These are the Socorro ISD summer meal service sites: