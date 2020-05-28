SISD releases its summer meal schedule

Breaking News
by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Trays of food at a school cafeteria. (KOIN)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District (SISD) will continue to offer its meal service program throughout the summer.

The district’s summer meal service program will run from June 1 through June 25 at 17 of its campuses.

Meals will be provided via the drive-through/walk-up service that is currently being used at the schools from 9 to 11 a.m., Monday through Thursday.

Free breakfast and lunch will be provided to all children 18 years and younger, officials said.

SISD also said that meals for Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays will be provided on Monday, and meals for Thursdays and Fridays will be provided on Thursday.

These are the Socorro ISD summer meal service sites:

  1. Cactus Trails Elementary
  2. Helen Ball Elementary
  3. Horizon Heights Elementary
  4. Hueco Elementary
  5. Lujan-Chavez Elementary
  6. Mission Ridge Elementary
  7. O’Shea Keleher Elementary
  8. Purple Heart Elementary
  9. Robert R. Rojas Elementary
  10. Bill Sybert School
  11. Jane A. Hambric School
  12. John Drugan School
  13. Capt. Walter E. Clarke Middle
  14. Montwood Middle
  15. SPC. Rafael Hernando III Middle
  16. Pebble Hills High School
  17. Desert Wind School

