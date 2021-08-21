SISD: Online meal applications now available

SEATTLE, WA – MARCH 18: Christy Cusick hands out free school lunches to kids and their parents at Olympic Hills Elementary School on March 18, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. As a result of all schools in Washington state being closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak until at least April 27th, Seattle Public Schools is providing carry-out meals to students during lunch hours. (Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District is offering delicious and nutritious breakfasts and lunches for all students to support their academic success. The SISD Child Nutrition Services department plans to ensure all meals are balanced, meet federal and state standards, and provide multiple options for students to choose from.

For the 2021-2022 school year, all students in Socorro ISD will be able to eat breakfast and lunch at no cost. The district encourages all households of students at non-Community Eligibility Provision schools to complete a 2021-2022 meal application. While breakfast and lunch are free for all students this year, other benefits for children and the community are tied to the meal application completion.

Applications for free and reduced-priced meals in Team SISD for the 2021-2022 school year will be accepted online beginning August 20, 2021, at www.sisd.net/mealapplication. For more information or questions about the online meal application, call (915) 937-0450. If needed, online applications can be completed by using computers in the Child Nutrition Services Office at 12100 Eastlake Blvd., the District Service Center at 12440 Rojas Drive, and at all schools districtwide.

Current CEP schools include Benito Martinez, Campestre, Robert R. Rojas, Elfida P. Chavez, Escontrias Early Childhood Center, Escontrias, H.D. Hilley, Hueco, KEYS Elementary, Mission Ridge, Myrtle Cooper, O’Shea Keleher, Purple Heart, Sgt. Jose F. Carrasco, Sierra Vista, and Vista del Sol elementary schools; Desert Wind, Ernesto Serna, Bill Sybert, and Jane A. Hambric K-8 schools; Capt. Walter E. Clarke, Hurshel Antwine, Salvador H. Sanchez, and Socorro middle schools; KEYS Academy, and Options High School.

According to SISD, no application or eligibility determination is required for your student to receive free meals this school year, income eligibility requirements will likely resume in the 2022-2023 school year. Socorro ISD will process household applications during School Year 2021-2022 to ensure student eligibility for free or reduced-price meals during the first 30 days of the 2022-2023 school year while 2022-2023 applications are being processed.

Additionally, SISD parents and guardians may use the Meal Viewer app to view school breakfast and lunch menus and obtain the nutritional values of the specific food items. The Meal Viewer app is available for free download from the App Store or Google Play.

The MySchoolBucks app remains available for SISD parent and guardians to add money to their child’s account with respect to the purchase of a la carte items that are additional to the free breakfast and lunch that is provided.

