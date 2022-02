EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District Board of Trustees named Dr. Nate Carman as the finalist for the superintendent position.

The announcement was made at a Special Board of Trustees meeting on Monday.

Dr. Carman had previously served as superintendent at the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District in South Texas.

“I’ve had conversations with the board during the interview process, I understand they would like me to begin as soon as possible. Of course I have to work that out with the board of trustees in San Benito, but my intent is shortly after the board approves my contract here that I would be starting very soon afterward.”

Carmen saying he has nine years of experience as a superintendent but that SISD will be the biggest.

I am both excited and humbled at the opportunity, but in San Benito it is still a 6A school district so the programs, the extra curricular actives will be very similar to there are here it will be just scaled up and working with a great team I feel like we can handle the challenges,” said Carmen.

Carmen says he is not fluent in Spanish but says he has worked four and a half years in a border school district with similar demographics to Socorro.

“It was not a hindrance to my performance there and I do not believe it will be a hindrance to my performance here in Socorro.

SISD Board of Trustees President David Morales says there was a candidate from El Paso that was interviewed for the position. However, he says Dr. Carmen’s Qualifications speak for themselves. Explaining what he was looking for in the candidates during the interview process.

“Personally I was looking at high performance I wanted our district to score well in the state assessment we were looking at our scores opposed to the rest of the region and at the state level and we were hoping that we can continue striving the way we have been. We’ve had a lot of success and I believe now with this gentleman here he can take us to the next level,” said Morales.

The search for a new superintendent has been on going after previous superintendent Jose Espinosa resigned in May of 2021.

As we’ve previously reported Espinoza received more than half a million dollars as part of his separation agreement.

Shortly after his resignation, Marta Carmona was named the interim.

In September the Socorro ISD Board of Trustees selected JG Consulting to help with the searching process for a new superintendent.

FOR THE RECORD: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the new superintendent as Dr. Nate Harmon. It has been corrected.

