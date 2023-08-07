EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Socorro Independent School District’s Fine Arts department has been recognized with the 2023 District of Distinction Award from the Texas Art Education Association (TAEA) for a third consecutive year, the district said in a press release.

“The district received the award for providing a well-rounded education that advocates and integrates visual arts curriculum to inspire creativity and build social emotional learning that connects learners to their community and beyond.” said SISD.

The prestigious TAEA award was given to only 68 school districts across the state out of 1,200 that were eligible to apply, according to SISD.

SISD and the other winning districts will be honored at the TAEA Administration and Supervision Division meeting and General Session during the TAEA Fall Conference General Assembly on Friday, Nov. 17.