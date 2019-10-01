SISD looks to hire 23 police officers

As of now, all 23 of SISD's Elementary schools only have security guards. The district plans to hire one police officer per campus.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Socorro Independent School District (SISD) Board of Trustees recently approved the Superintendent’s recommendation to add 23 police officers to its Elementary schools.

“Every morning, parents wake up and get their little ones ready, send them to school, and they expect to receive them unharmed both physically and also emotionally,” Jose Espinoza, Superintendent of SISD said.

As of now, all 23 of SISD’s Elementary schools only have security guards.

The district plans to hire one police officer per campus.

“With the climate we have in our country right now and what actually happened here as we all know on August 3rd, that horrible mass shooting here in El Paso, we want to make sure that every single one of our schools here in SISD that they’re safe,” Espinoza said.

“Unfortunately with what happened on August 3rd it kind of moved things a little faster for us but it’s something we’ve been discussing for a while,” Jose Castorena, SISD Chief of Police shared, “We really want to try to get in and tackle those issues that we’re currently dealing with.”

Castorena said he’s looking to hire Texas licensed police officers who can communicate well with these kids, “We’re looking for someone who can step in a classroom and put on presentations for our young ones in the elementary level, teach on things such as bullying and the consequences.. things of that nature.”



The district said the goal is to provide a police presence at the Elementary schools, but also for students to start building positive relationships with law enforcement at an early age.

“We’re going to try to take an opportunity to get back into building our relationship with our kids early on so that by the time they reach middle school and high school, they’re a little more informed on what consequences they can face if they engage in that type of behavior,” Castorena said.

SISD also plans to add security cameras and a buzzer to all school’s entrances which should be completed in the upcoming months.



Any certified police officer that’s interested to learn more about the position can click here.