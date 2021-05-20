SISD hosts virtual substitute teacher, health clinic personnel job fair

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Socorro Independent School District is hosting a virtual job fair next month for its substitute division.

The job fair will be conducted virtually via Microsoft Teams from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on June 10. Participants must register for the fair by 4 p.m. on June 4.

The job fair, which will be held via Microsoft Teams, is open to those qualified applicants who are looking for a position as a substitute teacher or substitute employee health clinic personnel with the district.

To register for the fair, visit https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=0oNUtgt82UqBujcWpDOWbaotBG9KRI1Ojr_s_yG6RhZUQU8zSlVVTDExQ1ZKSURFWkxLVFpJT0IzOCQlQCN0PWcu.

For more information regarding the job fair, contact Karla Leyva at kleyva06@sisd.net, Amanda Rey Palafox at arey04@sisd.net or Elva Chávez at echave1626@sisd.net.

