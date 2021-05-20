SISD hosts virtual substitute teacher, health clinic personnel job fair

El Paso News

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Socorro Independent School District is hosting a virtual job fair next month for its substitute division.

The job fair will be conducted virtually via Microsoft Teams from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on June 10. Participants must register for the fair by 4 p.m. on June 4.

The job fair, which will be held via Microsoft Teams, is open to those qualified applicants who are looking for a position as a substitute teacher or substitute employee health clinic personnel with the district.

To register for the fair, visit https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=0oNUtgt82UqBujcWpDOWbaotBG9KRI1Ojr_s_yG6RhZUQU8zSlVVTDExQ1ZKSURFWkxLVFpJT0IzOCQlQCN0PWcu.

For more information regarding the job fair, contact Karla Leyva at kleyva06@sisd.net, Amanda Rey Palafox at arey04@sisd.net or Elva Chávez at echave1626@sisd.net.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story