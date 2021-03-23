SISD hosts dual language informational nights for parents

EL PASO, Texas — The Socorro Independent School District is hosting informational nights for parents who want to learn more about its dual language academy.

The virtual information nights will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and March 30 via Zoom.

The program is currently available at Myrtle Cooper and Dr. Sue A. Shook elementary schools. Applications for the dual language program are being accepted for incoming 4-year-old Pre-K students new to the district. Incoming kindergarten and first-grade students also can apply and be added to the current waitlist for the program. The enrollment process for the academy is based on various criteria and a lottery system.

The SISD Dual Language Academy focuses on teaching students to become bilingual and biliterate in English and Spanish. The academy provides dual language students the resources necessary to be academically, socially and linguistically successful in both languages.

Below is information on how to join the virtual meetings:

Wednesday

Myrtle Cooper Elementary Dual Language Academy Parent Information Night

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Link: zoom.us/join

Meeting ID: 896 0542 6800

Passcode: YRC2E5

Thursday

Dr. Sue A. Shook Dual Language Academy Parent Information Night

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Link: zoom.us/join

Meeting ID: 812 1287 2658

Passcode: 1ape2E

March 30, 2021

Dual Language Academy Parent Information Night Make-Up Session

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Link: zoom.us/join

Meeting ID: 823 6559 1881

Passcode: kTzL0Q

For more information, visit www.sisd.net/DualLanguageAcademy.