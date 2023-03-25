EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Socorro Independent School District hosted its sixth annual districtwide “Math Bee” Saturday morning at Eastlake High School.

Photo credit: Socorro ISD’s twitter

Elementary students from the district showcased their arithmetic skills by solving math problems. The students who answered the most problems correctly won the title and were recognized after their grade-level competition was completed.

The 2023 SISD Math Bee winners are: