EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Socorro Independent School District hosted its sixth annual districtwide “Math Bee” Saturday morning at Eastlake High School.

Photo credit: Socorro ISD’s twitter

Elementary students from the district showcased their arithmetic skills by solving math problems. The students who answered the most problems correctly won the title and were recognized after their grade-level competition was completed.

The 2023 SISD Math Bee winners are:

First placeSecond placeThird place
KindergartenNoel Padilla
(Robert R. Rojas)		Carlos Munoz
(Myrtle Cooper)		Mateo Rey
(Dr. Sue A. Shook)
First gradeKaleb Knighter
(Dr. Sue A. Shook)		Oliver MacCoy
(Cactus Trails)		Jeremy Ginocchio
(Chester E. Jordan)
Second gradeFernando Gonzalez
(Myrtle Cooper)		Juliette Nino Rodriguez
(Campestre)		Santiago Flores
(Sgt. Jose F. Carrasco)
Third gradeJacob Carrillo
(John Drugan)		Benjamin Thurman
(Dr. Sue A. Shook)		Jaidyn Harris
(Horizon Heights)
Fourd gradePayton Gutierrez
(Horizon Heights)		Derek Primero
(Chester E. Jordan)		Moses Chavez
(John Drugan)
Fifth gradeBrooklyn Lujan
(Benito Martinez)		Hector Ortiz
Sgt. Roberto Ituarte)		Tony Nieves
(Ben Narbuth)