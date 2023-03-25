EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Socorro Independent School District hosted its sixth annual districtwide “Math Bee” Saturday morning at Eastlake High School.
Elementary students from the district showcased their arithmetic skills by solving math problems. The students who answered the most problems correctly won the title and were recognized after their grade-level competition was completed.
The 2023 SISD Math Bee winners are:
|First place
|Second place
|Third place
|Kindergarten
|Noel Padilla
(Robert R. Rojas)
|Carlos Munoz
(Myrtle Cooper)
|Mateo Rey
(Dr. Sue A. Shook)
|First grade
|Kaleb Knighter
(Dr. Sue A. Shook)
|Oliver MacCoy
(Cactus Trails)
|Jeremy Ginocchio
(Chester E. Jordan)
|Second grade
|Fernando Gonzalez
(Myrtle Cooper)
|Juliette Nino Rodriguez
(Campestre)
|Santiago Flores
(Sgt. Jose F. Carrasco)
|Third grade
|Jacob Carrillo
(John Drugan)
|Benjamin Thurman
(Dr. Sue A. Shook)
|Jaidyn Harris
(Horizon Heights)
|Fourd grade
|Payton Gutierrez
(Horizon Heights)
|Derek Primero
(Chester E. Jordan)
|Moses Chavez
(John Drugan)
|Fifth grade
|Brooklyn Lujan
(Benito Martinez)
|Hector Ortiz
Sgt. Roberto Ituarte)
|Tony Nieves
(Ben Narbuth)