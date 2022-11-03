El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Socorro ISD’s students in fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grade are invited to the annual Career Awareness Showcase on Nov. 6 from 8 a.m. to 13 p.m. at Pebble Hills High School.

According to Socorro ISD, the event is designed to help younger students learn about the different high school endorsements, such as STEM, business, public service, arts, humanities, multidisciplinary studies, and future career opportunities in business as well as industry.

During the engaging event, children and their parents can network with current SISD students in the district’s early college programs, advanced academics academies, and those who are taking free college courses. Participants also will hear from numerous business and industry representatives about their high-demand jobs and careers. For more information about the Career Awareness Showcase, visit www.sisd.net/CAS.

