SISD high schools to host COVID-19 vaccine events this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Socorro Independent School District, in partnership with Immunize El Paso, will be providing COVID-19 vaccinations for students and community members who are 16 years old or older at Team SISD high schools from May 3 to May 7, 2021, according to the district’s website.

The vaccines are free for anyone 16 years of age or older.

Each person must pre-register to receive an appointment for the vaccine. Please register using this link: https://go.izep.org/covid19

Please have your ID and health insurance information on hand (if applicable), you will be asked to provide this information during registration.

The vaccine appointments will be available from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at each high school. Please see schedule below:

Pebble Hills High School

Location: Drive Thru HUB (John Hayes Back Parking Lot by ‘I’ Building)

Date: Monday, May 3, 2021

Time: 4:30 to 6:30 PM

Americas High School

Location: Gym Area

Date: Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Time: 4:30 to 6:30 PM

Montwood High School

Location: Gym Area

Date: Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Time: 4:30 to 6:30 PM

El Dorado High School

Location: Band room

Date: Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Time: 4:30 to 6:30 PM

Eastlake High School /Mission Early College /Options High School:

Location: Eastlake Fine Arts Foyer Building

Date: Thursday, May 6, 2021

Time: 4:30 to 6:30 PM

Socorro High School

Location: Gym Area

Date: Friday, May 7, 2021

Time: 4:30 to 6:30 PM

For more information or if you experience difficulties registering, please contact (915) 533-3414.