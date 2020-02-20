SISD expands Pre-K opportunities with free full-day program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Socorro Independent School District (SISD) is expanding opportunities for young students by offering two news programs, including a free full-day Pre-Kindergarten program.

According to a news release, SISD is adding new programs to help build a solid foundation for students to succeed in their academic journey.

“We are eager to welcome new students to our outstanding school district, especially 3 and 4-year-olds who will benefit greatly from the endless opportunities in Team SISD,” said SISD Superintendent José Espinoza in a release.

SISD will be offering full-day Pre-Kindergarten program for all 4-year-old students for the first time for the 2020-2021 school year regardless of eligibility. The child must be 4 years old by Sept. 1, 2020 to qualify.

SISD will implement a free districtwide half-day program in 2020-2021 for 3-year-olds who qualify based on economic, language, homeless or active military requirements as established by the state. A child must be 3 years old by Sept. 1, 2020 to qualify.

The 3-year-old student program will be housed at O’Shea Keleher Elementary and Escontrias Early Childhood Center.

In addition, new Pre-Kindergarten and kindergarten students may apply for the Dual Language Academy.

The academy will be available for students in Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year at Dr. Sue Shook and Myrtle Cooper elementary schools.

Parents and legal guardians are asked to fill out an online application and schedule an appointment for registration.

Parents and legal guardians must submit basic information via a secure online form on the SISD website, which will be available March 2, 2020 on their website at www.sisd.net.

For more information on registration and registration locations visit https://www.sisd.net/Page/790