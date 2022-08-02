EL PASO, Tx (KTSM)- Three of El Paso’s largest school districts are back in class this week.

Socorro I.S.D. alone welcomed around 48,000 students. That is an increase from last years enrollment numbers according to the district’s Superintendent, Dr. Nate Carman who also told KTSM team SISD is excited about the new opportunities now available for their students.

On Monday, KTSM Anchor Brenda Medina had an opportunity to celebrate a major milestone with the district as students and staff stepped foot at Ben Narbuth elementary which is named after a long-time partner in education. Ben Narbuth is SISD’s newest and 50th campus!

This $60M project is part of a combo school approved through the 2017 bond program. Inside students will find collaborative learning spaces in between classrooms where they can do lab work and other cooperative lessons with other classes. Students will also get to enjoy an outdoor amphitheater.

When completed, the combo facility will cover more than 294-thousand square feet. Ben Narbuth is just one of the new campuses that opened its doors Monday morning.



The Paso Del Norte Fine Arts Academy and Escontrias Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) Academywelcomed students this 22-23 school year.

SISD also added two additional dual language academies bringing the total number available to four.

Dr. Carman said the other part of the combo school, Eastlake middle school, should be complete by next school year.