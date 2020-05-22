SISD Cares Fund to help support families impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District has established the SISD Cares Fund to help support families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SISD Cares Fund helps to support the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank in their effort to feed families who are struggling during the outbreak.

The EPFH Food Bank has distributed close to 80,000 boxes of food to nearly 23,000 families in El Paso since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and there is still a great need to assist those who are food insecure.

“We are proud to team up with our community partners El Pasoans Fighting Hunger and Paso del Norte Community Foundation to help families during this challenging and unprecedented pandemic,” said SISD Superintendent Jose Espinoza, Ed.D. “It is of utmost importance to provide support to those that need it most. We encourage those in Team SISD who can join in our efforts to ensure no child or family goes without the nutritious food they need to stay healthy.”

Donations also will support the challenge grant established by Hunt Family Foundation, Paul L. Foster Family Foundation, and MountainStar Sports Group Foundation who have agreed to match all donations made to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger up to $1 million.

Click here to donate to the SISD Cares Fund – https://pdnfoundation.org/give-to-a-fund/sisd-cares