EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Approximately 80 to 150 bus drivers with Socorro ISD say they will not be completing their bus routes Wednesday following the apparent firing of SISD Transportation Director Jackie Gutierrez.

The drivers say they are standing in solidarity with Gutierrez after she was unexpectedly let go early Wednesday morning. The move comes after a difficult first week of school where many busses were overcrowded, and some students were dropped off at the wrong bus stops.

The bus drivers say about 80 to 150 of them will not be servicing their routes Wednesday to drop students off at home. These routes range from elementary to the high school level.

KTSM has attempted to reach officials with SISD and has not heard back.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.