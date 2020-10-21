SISD approves two-week extension for remote learning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District (SISD) has approved a two-week extension for its remote learning program.

SISD said that the extension will allow the district to continue providing remote instruction through November 6, 2020.

According to officials, parents who have chosen to have their kids return to campus prior to the break will continue to have a choice on whether to have their kids learn remotely or on campus.

Teachers who have not already started working at their school will return on Friday, November 6th, officials said.

“On November 9, 2020, teachers will provide in-person instruction to all students whose parents have chosen the traditional/hybrid (on-campus) learning model while continuing virtual instruction for students whose parents opted for the remote (at-home) learning model,” a news release said.

Officials tell KTSM that high school athletics, fine arts, and other UIL activities will continue as scheduled following UIL guidelines as well as guidance by the local health authorities and collaboration among athletic directors in area school districts.

Per TEA, the agency will continue to monitor the status of the local community health and follow up with determinations regarding further extensions to the remote learning transitional period.

