EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District is committed to offering delicious and nutritious breakfasts and lunches for all students to support their academic success. The SISD Child Nutrition Services department ensures all meals are balanced, meet federal and state standards, and options are provided to offer students the meals they enjoy with the nutrition they need to excel in the classroom.

For the 2023-2024 school year, applications for free and reduced-priced meals in Team SISD are accepted online at www.sisd.net/meal-application.

The online application process offers families an easy, quick, and efficient way to complete the form to determine if they qualify for free or reduced cost meals. For more information or questions about the online meal application, call the Child Nutrition Services department at (915) 937-0450.

The district will continue to offer free breakfast to all students this school year. As part of the Breakfast in the Classroom program, all elementary and PK-8 school students, regardless of income eligibility, will receive breakfast free of charge beginning July 31, 2023. Free breakfast for all middle and high school students in the district will continue to be offered through the School Breakfast Program. Check out your high school for information on second chance breakfast, which is breakfast served later in the morning to meet the needs of students who participate in sports, band, and other extracurricular activities early in the school day.

Students enrolled at 32 participating Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) campuses will receive all meals for free. Students at these schools do not need to fill out the meal application for free and reduced lunch.

CEP schools include Benito Martinez, Campestre, Chester Jordan, Elfida P. Chavez, Escontrias, H.D. Hilley, Helen Ball, Horizon Heights, Hueco, Hurshel Antwine, Loma Verde, Mission Ridge, Myrtle Cooper, O’Shea Keleher, Paso Del Norte, Purple Heart, Rojas, Sgt. Roberto Ituarte, Sierra Vista, and Vista del Sol elementary schools; Desert Wind, Ernesto Serna, Bill Sybert, and Jane A. Hambric K-8 schools; Capt. Walter E. Clarke, Montwood, Salvador H. Sanchez, Spec. Rafael Hernando, Socorro, William D. Slider middle schools; KEYS Academy, Options High School.

Lunch prices for the 2023-2024 school year for grades Pre-K through fifth (PK-5) will be $2.10 and $2.45 for grades sixth through 12th. Students may qualify for free or reduced-price meals. The reduced price for lunch is 40 cents.

Team SISD parents can manage their child’s school meal accounts online using the MySchoolBucks app. With the app, they can set up automatic payments, add money to the account through the simple and secure system, and receive low balance alerts. In addition, Team SISD parents may also use the Meal Viewer app to view school breakfast and lunch menus and get the nutritional values of the specific food items. The MealViewer app is available for free download from the App Store or Google Play.

SISD provides free and reduced-price meals for children who qualify under the attached current income eligibility guidelines https://squaremeals.org/FandNResources/IncomeEligibilityGuidelines.aspx. Each SISD school and the District Education Center has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by anyone on request.

Online applications can be completed on computers in the Child Nutrition Services Office, 12100 Eastlake Dr., the District Service Center, 12440 Rojas, and at schools districtwide. Paper copies of meal applications are also available at the CNS office.

Criteria for Free and Reduced-Price Meal Benefits

The following criteria will be used to determine a child’s eligibility for free or reduced-price meal benefits:

Income

Household income that is at or below the income eligibility levels

Categorical or Automatic Eligibility

Household receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR)

Program Participant

Child’s status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant, or displaced by a declared disaster

Income Eligibility

For those households that qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on income, an adult in the household must fill out a free and reduced-price meal application online. For more information, contact Laura Lara, CNS Coordinator, 12100 Eastlake, El Paso, Texas, 79928, 915-937-0450. Those individuals filling out the application will need to provide the following information:

Names of all household members Amount, frequency, and source of current income for each household member Last 4 digits of the Social Security number of the adult household member who signs the application or, if the adult does not have a social security number, check the box for

“No Social Security number”

Signature of an adult household member attesting that the information provided is correct

Categorical or Program Eligibility

Socorro Independent School District, Child Nutrition Services is working with local agencies to identify

all children who are categorically and program eligible. Socorro Independent School District, Child Nutrition Services will notify the households of these children that they do not need to complete an

application. Any household that does not receive a letter and feels it should have should contact Laura Lara, CNS Coordinator, 12100 Eastlake, El Paso, Texas, 79928, 915-937-0450.

Any household that wishes to decline benefits should submit an online application and choose to deny benefits.

Applications may be submitted anytime during the school year. The information households provide on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility. Applications may also be verified by the school officials at any time during the school year.

Determining Eligibility

Under the provisions of the free and reduced-price meal policy, CNS Reviewing Official will review applications and determine eligibility. Households or guardians dissatisfied with the Reviewing Official’s eligibility determination may wish to discuss the decision with the Reviewing Official on an informal basis. Households wishing to make a formal appeal for a hearing on the decision may make a request either orally or in writing to Shelley Chenausky, Director of Child Nutrition Services, 12100 Eastlake,

El Paso, Texas, 79928, 915-937-0450.

Unexpected Circumstances

If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, the household should contact the school. Such changes may make the children of the household eligible for benefits if the household’s income falls at or below the attached current income eligibility guidelines.