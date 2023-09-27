EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you’re a wine lover or enthusiast, this one is for you!

The Sip City Wine Fest is set to make its debut in El Paso for its first time and will feature an array of selections of wines, delicious eats, and live music. This event, scheduled for Saturday, September 30, 2023, will bring a day of celebrating wine, filled with entertainment and education.

This festival is a family-friendly event. Everyone attending the event is encouraged to drink responsibly, alcoholic beverages will be served to 21+ with a valid ID.

“Our team is excited to introduce the first-ever Wine Festival at our venue to wine enthusiasts and connoisseurs,” says Patrick McNeil, co-owner of Lowbrow Palace.

“This event invites all wine drinkers from beginners to wine professional expertise to discover unique flavors from top wineries and vineyards.”

Event Information:

WHAT: Sip City Wine Fest

WHERE: 1006 Texas Ave. El Paso, TX 79901

WHEN: Saturday, September 30, 2023 (1pm-8pm)

TICKETS: lowbrowpalace.com

Single Day GA (21+) Includes (5) samples of agave spirit servings, plus the option to purchase additional servings.

Single Day VIP (21+) ○ 2 Complimentary cocktails ○ 1 Meal ticket ○ 1 Commemorative T-Shirt ○ 1 Wine Glass ○ Includes (5) samples of 50+ wines, plus the option to purchase additional servings.

Single Day GA Designated Drivers/Kids (All Ages)

PARTICIPATING WINE BRANDS 2023: The Calling Simi J Vineyards Orin Swift Chalk Hill Maison No. 9 Franciscan Sinner & Saints Girard William Hill Cave De Lugny Mullan Road Hindsight Cakebread Jacques Dumont Bezel Jadot Macon Villages Rebellious St. Francis Maison Saleya Tintonegro La Capilla Crianza Chiarlo Barbera D`asti Salentein Poema Caposaldo The Seeker Jadot Macon Villages Perrin Côtes du Rhône Villages Opera Prima Luchi Sula Serol Casteggio Fuso Flora Tattoo Girl Chronology Tarot 1881

VENDORS: Fig & Bree Ixcacao Artisanal Chocolates Plant Fire Pizza Moncheese Lost in El Paso The Link Bar Bud & Body Wellness