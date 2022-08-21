EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A single car rollover crash early Sunday morning in East El Paso ejected two people and one ended up suffering life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. along the 11200 block of Pebble Hills near the intersection with George Dieter.

Police say 33-year-old Ricard Sambula was driving a Chrysler 300 when he veered to the side of the road and struck the curb. The car rolled over, ejecting Sambula and a passenger, identified as 37-year-old Paul Sambula.

Both were taken to a local hospital for their injuries. The passenger suffered what police are calling life-threatening injuries.

Special Traffic Investigations continues to look into the crash.