Singer Karol G announces new tour, to perform in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Global superstar Karol G is bringing her upcoming “Bichota Tour” presented by Smirnoff to the El Paso County Coliseum on Friday, October 29.
The sun city is one of 27 cities in the United States and Puerto Rico the Colombian singer will perform at. The tour officially kicks off on October 27 in Denver, CO.
A limited number of VIP packages will be available for each show which offers amazing seats, a meet & greet, individual photo opportunity with Karol G and more.
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 18th at 10 a.m. at karolgmusic.com.
