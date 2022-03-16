EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Silver City Ranger District is the southern-most district on the Gila National Forest. It comprises three areas, the Burro Mountain region, the area surrounding Silver City, and the portion just west from Emory Pass of the Black Range.

These areas combine to form 406,768 acres of National Forest lands that support a diversity of uses including scientific research, mining, domestic livestock grazing, timber harvest, and a variety of recreation activities. Part of the district travels through the Trail of the Mountain Spirits Scenic Byway.

Cherry Creek and McMillan Campgrounds are located along this byway on State Highway 15.

The Gila National Forest, Silver City Ranger District will be opening five campgrounds for the season on Friday, March 18, 2022. The campgrounds are:

Iron Creek Campground, located in the Black Range Mountains off NM State Highway 152

Upper Gallinas Campground, located in the Black Range Mountains off NM State Highway 152

Railroad Canyon Campground, located in the Black Range Mountains off NM State Highway 152

Cherry Creek Campground, located off NM State Highway 15

McMillan Campground, located off NM State Highway 15

The Little Walnut Picnic Area remains open from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Reservations for the Gomez Peak and Little Walnut East and West group picnic areas are available on Recreation.gov.

Gila National Forest officials remind visitors that weather and conditions can change suddenly in the high country. Be aware of potential hazards, in campgrounds and on forest roads. Always practice these campfire safety guidelines:

Clear all flammable material away from the fire for a minimum of five feet in all directions

Make a fire only if you have a shovel and sufficient water to put it out

Never leave your campfire unattended

Do not make a campfire during the windy part of the day

Drown your campfire with water, stir with dirt making sure all burned materials are extinguished. Feel it with your hand to make sure it’s out cold

Every campfire will be put DEAD OUT before leaving it

For information on the Gila National Forest, check out our website at www.fs.usda.gov/gila or join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

