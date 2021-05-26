Silver Alert: Missing 60-year-old man

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police need your help locating 60-year-old Nelson Valenzuela after leaving his foster home on foot.

According to police, Valenzuela left undetected around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and is unfamiliar with his surroundings.

It’s been reported that he suffers from dementia, hypertension and cognitive communication deficit.

Valenzuela is described as 6ft. tall, weighing 190 lbs. with black hair, brown eyes, and wears prescription glasses.

He was last seen wearing maroon athletic style sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

If you have any information please call police at (915) 832-4400 or if immediate response is needed call 911.

