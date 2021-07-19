Silver Alert issued for a Las Cruces nursing home resident

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office (DASO) is on the search for Thomas A. LeBlanc and has distributed a Silver Alert as it is believed LeBlanc is in danger if not located.

DASO is asking the public’s help locating the man described to be 63-years-old, 5’10” inches tall, weighing 175 pound with blue eyes and brown hair.

Thomas A. LeBlanc was last seen July 17, around 7:00 p.m. while he was leaving Casa De Oro Center nursing home located at 1005 Lujan Hill Road in Las Cruces, NM.

It is unknown what he was LeBlanc was last wearing and his whereabouts and direction of travel are also unknown.

Anyone with information regarding this New Mexico Silver Alert is asked to call the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office at (575) 526-0795.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.