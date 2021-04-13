Silva Magnet HS seniors help administer COVID-19 vaccine at County Coliseum

EL PASO, Texas (EPISD) — Seniors from Silva Magnet High School have been assisting with vaccination efforts at the El Paso County Coliseum.

The eight students are taking dual credit courses at El Paso Community College so they can become Licensed Vocational Nurses (LVN). The students work Monday mornings through Wednesday mornings, working with health care professionals from University Medical Center El Paso.

“It feels great that we get to contribute to the community like this,” said Silva senior Jia Moreno, who estimates she gives more than 50 shots during her shifts. “It was scary at first — sticking people with needle — but you get used to it and it comes naturally after a while.”

UMC officials said the Silva students provide much-welcomed help to the nurses and health care professionals. The young LVN candidates help cut down on the waiting times for patients.

“They’re great with the patients and explain everything very well,” said Nohemi Galindo, RN, and UMC’s director of the vaccine clinic. “It’s nice to have that refreshing person who has this bright new outlook on life, and they portray that to the patients.”

Those receiving vaccines also don’t seem to mind that they are being injected by young nursing students.

“A lot of people say that it’s really great that you’re so young and you know what you want,” Ruelas said. “But mostly people are happy to get the vaccine. I see it as helping my community get stronger and get back to somewhat normalcy.”