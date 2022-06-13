EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Through show-stopping acrobatics highlighting selected insect species’ unique personalities and abilities, OVO from Cirque du Soleil brings back the high-energy and high-acrobatic show to the Don Haskins.

OVO explores the beauty of biodiversity in all its contrasts, a colorful incursion into a day in the life of insects, a vibrant show that delights the imagination.

Comprised of 100 people from 25 different countries, including 52 artists, OVO (“egg” in Portuguese) brings to the stage high-level acrobatic acts redefining the limits of the human body.

Since its opening in Montreal in 2009, OVO has thrilled more than 7 million people in 155 cities in 26 different countries.

OVO will perform 6 shows in El Paso at the University of Texas at El Paso’s Don Haskins Center from September 15-18:



Thursday Sept 15 at 7:30PM

Friday Sept 16 at 7:30PM

Saturday Sept 17 at 3:30PM at 7:30PM

Sunday Sept 18 at 1PM and 5PM

Starting today, tickets for OVO are available online exclusively to Club Cirque members. For free and easy subscription, visit cirqueclub.com. General on-sale starts on Monday, June 20 at cirquedusoleil.com/ovo.

