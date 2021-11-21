Shots fired in Cincinnati entertainment area, police say

The student’s body was found when a refuse truck emptied a waste receptacle from the building’s ground floor. (Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the Cincinnati entertainment area minutes before 2 a.m. on Saturday night.

Police say one individual was taken to a local hospital.

The University of Texas at El Paso issued an alert around 3 a.m. saying suspects were “still outstanding.” The university advised individuals on campus to shelter in place and for individuals not already on campus to not come near the campus.

Authorities have not shared other information.

This story will be updated.