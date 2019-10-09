Shots fired damaging 8 windows at Bel Air High School’s new sports complex

Shots were fired on the east side of the new sports complex on Yarbrough at about 8:30 pm Monday night according Ysleta Independent School District.

The bullets damaged eight of the glass windows. Four were shattered, some scratched and others were penetrated by bullets, making some students concerned.

“My class is going to be moved into there pretty soon so now it makes me a little scared to have class in there,” said Tyler Morris a Bel Air High School Student.

However, YISD says the sports complex’s glass had two layers and only one of the layers was damaged by the bullets.

“The fact that these were double pane and only one side of them was shattered is indicative of how safe those panes are,” said Lynly Leeper the Chief Financial Officer for YISD.

YISD said a campus security guard initially heard the shots but by the time he made it to the sports complex those responsible were gone.

“I don’t know who would do something ruthless like that to destroy something that costs so much money,” said Morris.

The Sports Complex cost $32 million to build. Banes General Contractors are the ones building the complex and say they do not yet have an estimated cost for the damages done.

YISD says that the damage will not set back construction and was fixed quickly. The complex is expected to be completed by December 2019 and will be open for students by January 2020.

“We’re disapointed that someone would do this kind of damage, but we’re encouraged by the fact the building was stable and no damage occured inside. If anyone had been in the building they would have been safe,” said Leeper.