Shortage in ammunition continues as hunting season arrives

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The shortage of ammunition continues and those looking to buy bullets are going to have to wait longer and pay more.

It’s Fall, the season for hunting, but as many are preparing to go on their hunt, gun shops are warning hunters to plan ahead.

Sportsman’s Elite said the key to start planning early and have multiple options.

“If they haven’t secured ammunition, it might be time to start getting on the phone and start calling everywhere they possibly can, let alone going online and ordering it,” said Richard Garcia, General Manger of Sportsman’s Elite.

But if you’re ordering online, you can expect to pay a lot more for expedited shipping, if you want your ammunition on time.

“It’s going to be more expensive. Whenever we order ammunition, depending on how much we order, typically the shipping is what kind of gets us,” said Garcia.

Local gun shops said there are multiple reasons for a shortage in ammunition including, an increase in gun usage, supply disruptions, and political issues.

“With a lot of these manufacturers they are producing the ammo that is available so that doesn’t translate into making ammunition for the hunting calibers as well as the specific type of components necessary for the hunting caliber,” Garcia said.

Sportsman’s Elite said they are keeping stock on the most common bullets.

“We’re continually trying to get ammunition. We’re not too successful especially in certain calibers,” said Garcia.

As AP reported, the FBI’s national criminal background check system documented an increase in gun sales. In 2010, there were 14.4 million background checks for gun purchases. That jumped to almost 39.7 million last year. That’s almost three times more.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.