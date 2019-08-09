elpasostrong
Shoplifting call at Yarbrough Walmart; armed man ‘sent on his way’ in unrelated incident

"We are not aware of any threats," Horizon Police Chief says regarding circulating email discussing potential incidents at local Walmart stores

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police are responding to a shoplifting call at the Walmart store located on Yarbrough on Friday afternoon.

According to police, a man with a gun was also reported at a nearby restaurant before he was “sent on his way.”

Officials say the incidents are not related. Police units will continue to patrol the area.

The department’s response comes as several social media posts reported a threat inside the store. Many people remain on high alert following Saturday’s mass shooting.

Several posts also show a screen capture of a message, reportedly sent from a Horizon City Police Department employee, saying there is a possibility of a violent incident in another area Walmart store.

According to Chief Michael McConnell, the message was shared within the department to keep its employees vigilant.

McConnell adds that the employee who released the email was not authorized to do so.

“We are not aware of any threats at all,” he said. “If you do see suspicious activity anywhere, please notify the police department.”

McConnell said the department has taken extra steps to patrol Walmart and other popular areas in the Horizon City area.

