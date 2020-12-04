Shop local during Buy El Paso Day on Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Small business owners in El Paso are hoping they’ll get a boost on “Buy El Paso Day,” which takes place on Saturday.

“Buy El Paso Day kicks off the holiday shopping season, which will be critical for small businesses in El Paso, many of which have endured and innovated to survive a year which has been full of unprecedented challenges,” said Marybeth Stevens, president of Better Business Bureau Paso del Norte. “As we have since the beginning of the Buy El Paso campaign, it’s also critically important that we continue to highlight, support and celebrate local businesses which have committed to serving you safely.”

The Better Business Bureau Paso del Norte said that El Pasoans can earn a mercado bag by helping out local businesses this holiday season. All shoppers have to do is buy any product from a restaurant or retail store that’s on the buyep.org website.

“Showing off your support for local businesses never goes out of style,” Stevens said. “Small businesses across the country are facing a long road to economic recovery and these bags will allow you to show your commitment local businesses for years to come.”

The businesses on the site have taken the pledge to safety and many of them are offering curbside pick-up or online ordering.

Better Business Bureau Paso del Norte has helped small businesses throughout the pandemic with technical assistance in transitioning to online sales and the creation of a central clearinghouse of small business resources at EPBusinessStrong.org.

Latest Headlines