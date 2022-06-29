EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) — Law enforcement is on the scene of an apparent officer-involved shooting in Far East El Paso.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of Zaragoza Road and Joe Battle Blvd. According to a spokesperson with the El Paso Fire Department, a person with a gunshot wound was transported from the scene with CPR in progress.

A source confirms an El Paso County Constable with Precinct 4 was involved in today’s shooting. El Paso Police says preliminary information indicates none of their officers were involved in the shooting. However, they are assisting in locating a possible outstanding suspect.

Motorists should expect significant closures in the area around the Burlington Clothing Store and toward the Ojos Locos Restaurant for several hours.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as additional information is available.