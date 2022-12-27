'We have no optics on that': City of El Paso says it had no role in placing containers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A line of nine metal shipping containers was seen on the bank of the Rio Grande Tuesday, creating a wall to try to block or slow down migrants from crossing into the United States.

When asked about the shipping containers, Deputy City Manager Mario D’ Agostino said the City of El Paso had nothing to do with placing them there.

“That authorization does not come from the City of El Paso. We have no optics on that. I don’t know who sent them out there.” D’ Agostino said.

The containers were placed after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on keeping the Title 42 policy in place indefinitely.