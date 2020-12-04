Sherriff’s Office Foundation sends care packages to UMC nurses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Local health care workers battling the virus received some special packages on Thursday.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Foundation delivered 110 care packages to nurses at the ICU COVID unit at University Medical Center of El Paso.

Each care package came with a T-shirt, hand sanitizer, lip balm, body wipes, coffee and other items.

Officials say they wanted to show their appreciation.

“This is something giving back to them even though are deputies are front line heroes as well, because they are out there,” said Chris Acosta, Public Affairs Director for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. “This is an extra above and beyond duty that they are doing. It is very satisfying that we are able to give back to our nurses.”

The County Sheriff’s Foundation plans to continue delivering care packages at other local hospitals.

The nurse care packages are still available for those who would like to purchase one for a friend or loved one. To do so, email Public Affairs Director Chris Acosta at chacosta@epcounty.com with the shirt size. Prices are $15 for a small to X-large T-shirt, $17 for a 2X shirt and $18 for a 3X shirt.

