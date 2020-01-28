Sheriff’s Office now accepts tattered, worn U.S. Flags for proper retirement

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso residents wishing to properly dispose of their United States flags can now do so at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Headquarters.

In partnership with the National Association of Counties and the National Flag Foundation, the Sheriff’s Office has installed a flag retirement box. The U.S. Flag Code flag etiquette requires flags that are no longer fitting for display, whether due to age, fading, or tattering, be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably burning.

“We are pleased to provide these flag retirement boxes. Helping residents properly dispose of worn U.S. flags is consistent with our commitment to public service and community engagement,” NACo Executive Director Matthew Chase said in a press release.

The drop-off location is in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Headquarters located at 3850 Justice Drive in Far East El Paso. Residents are asked to respectfully fold their flags before depositing them in the retirement box.