EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s office is investigating a body that was found in far east El Paso. The discovery was made near Bob Hope and Mission Ridge area.

The Sherriff’s Office says it received a call about a found body just before 9:30 this morning.

Deputies were dispatched onto the scene where they were directed approximately 100 yards into the desert where investigators located the body of a female.

Courtesy: Miguel Paredes – KTSM Courtesy: Miguel Paredes – KTSM



As of now, she has not been identified but the circumstances surrounding her death are suspicious. The sheriff’s office has now cleared this area and as soon as more information is released, we will update you on air and online.