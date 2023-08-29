EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man with an outstanding warrant for human smuggling was arrested during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning, Aug. 29 in El Paso’s Upper Valley, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, deputies conducted a traffic stop along the 6100 block of Upper Valley Road on a passenger vehicle because of what they called an “improper turn.”

Deputies said two occupants “displayed signs of heightened anxiety and actively avoided making eye contact,” according to the news release.

Deputies then had separate conversations with the individuals during which they “provided contradictory statements regarding their intended destination,” according to the release.

Deputies then arrested Gonzalo Cuevas-Martinez, who had a $60,000 bond out in his name and was wanted for “smuggling of persons.”

Deputies also uncovered that Cuevas-Martinez had what they called a “significant record of involvement in smuggling persons,” the release said.

During the investigation, Cuevas Martinez told law-enforcement officers that he was en route to pick up migrants in the desert region of New Mexico, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office passed that intelligence on to the Border Patrol station in Santa Teresa and they initiated their own investigation.

No other information was release by the Sheriff’s Office.