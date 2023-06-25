EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 20-year-old man.

Jose Puga, 20, was last seen in the area of the 1300 block of Lomaland Drive in East El Paso at around 12:15 p.m. on Friday, June 23.

Puga was last seen wearing a long-sleeve orange neon shirt with reflective lines, dark-colored jeans and light brown work boots.

In addition, Puga is believed to need medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding Jose Puga, or his whereabouts is asked to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Intervention Team at (915) 832-4408 or 9-1-1.