1  of  2
Breaking News
NM State announces 20 additional positive COVID-19 cases
El Paso hospitalizations near 250 as virus cases continue to rise

Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating missing man

El Paso News

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are hoping to find a 62-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since the Fourth of July.

Santos Uriel Navarro was last seen leaving his home in the 13500 block of Emma Way near Speaking Rock Casino around 9 p.m. Saturday. He was wearing a black sleeveless shirt and blue jeans. Investigators say Navarro is 5’9″ tall with a slim build, weighing approximately 150 pounds.

Authorities believe he may require medical attention. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Navarro is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 915-832-4408 or 9-1-1.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

'Risking your life or being deported'— foreign student worries about options as ICE threatens to boot international students at universities that switch to online-only courses

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Risking your life or being deported'— foreign student worries about options as ICE threatens to boot international students at universities that switch to online-only courses"

BR.COM ENVIRONMENTALISTS WANT FAA REVIEW OF SPACEX 07.07.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "BR.COM ENVIRONMENTALISTS WANT FAA REVIEW OF SPACEX 07.07.20"

El Paso School Districts set to reopen in-person instruction September 8 after Mayor's request to postpone

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso School Districts set to reopen in-person instruction September 8 after Mayor's request to postpone"

20 more NMSU athletes test positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "20 more NMSU athletes test positive for COVID-19"

Vigil held for beloved San Elizario assistant coach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vigil held for beloved San Elizario assistant coach"

Food Bank enacts strict rules for volunteers and those picking up food

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Bank enacts strict rules for volunteers and those picking up food"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link