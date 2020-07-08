Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating missing man

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are hoping to find a 62-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since the Fourth of July.

Santos Uriel Navarro was last seen leaving his home in the 13500 block of Emma Way near Speaking Rock Casino around 9 p.m. Saturday. He was wearing a black sleeveless shirt and blue jeans. Investigators say Navarro is 5’9″ tall with a slim build, weighing approximately 150 pounds.

Authorities believe he may require medical attention. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Navarro is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 915-832-4408 or 9-1-1.