EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of another man after both had attended a mansion party in far east El Paso County, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The incident helps to illustrate the extent of criminal activity associated with so-called mansion parties that local law-enforcement have been warning against, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Isaac Carlos was arrested in connection with the shooting death of 21-year-old Cisqo Rodriguez, who died after being shot and then taken to a local hospital for his injuries. Carlos has been charged with manslaughter and has been booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $500,000 bond.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning, Aug. 7, at the 3700 block of North Zaragoza.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit, which led the investigation and made the arrest, learned that the two men had earlier attended a “mansion party” at 5081 Fort Defiance in far east El Paso.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, there have been more than 20 criminal incidents that have been connected to that address this year. These include one death, six drug offenses, four DWIs, two aggravated assaults and three assaults.

Earlier this week, the El Paso Police Department issued a warning about these so-called house or mansion parties that are promoted on social media.

The Sheriff’s Office also says it is addressing the issues at 5081 Fort Defiance through different enforcement efforts and working with other law enforcement agencies.

Like the El Paso Police Department, the Sheriff’s Office strongly encourages parents to monitor their children’s activities and understand the dangers of these parties.

“Teenagers and young adults are putting themselves in what can easily be a life-or-death situation,” the Sheriff’s Office news release said.

