Sheriff’s Office announces February spay and neuter schedule

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is offering eight days in February for low-income residents to get spay or neuter services for their pets for free by appointment.

The free spay and neuter program is offered to residents of Horizon City, Vinton, Anthony, Clint, and residents of other unincorporated areas within the county.

Animals that are spayed or neutered can also receive their microchip, rabies and booster shots free. The services cannot be done on different days, they must all be done at the same time.

Residents must make an appointment before the event to lock in a space for your pet. Appointments can be made by calling (915) 851-0191.

February Schedule