Sheriff’s Deputy killed in Central Texas crash was 2006 Burges grad

SAN ANTONIO (KTSM) — A Kendall County Sheriff’s Deputy killed when he was struck by a passing vehicle on I-10 near Boerne, Texas Tuesday was a 2006 Burges High School grad, according to a local law enforcement source.

Deputy Carlos Ramirez was outside of his unit on I-10 responding to a traffic stop when he was struck and killed.

Ramirez’s partner was taken to the hospital, along with the driver who was stopped for the traffic violation, neither sustained serious injuries.

According to Kendall County Sheriff’s Deputies, Ramirez was a husband and father of two young children.

“I want his wife to know, and his family, that we are here for them. We’ll help them endure this tragedy that they are experiencing today,” an emotional Kendall County Sheriff Al Auxier told the media.

Ramirez had been with the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, just west of San Antonio, since 2016 and also served as an Army Reservist.

The Borderland 100 Club is encouraging anyone who is in need of peer support services to reach out to them at (915) 229-1534.

Funeral services for Deputy Ramirez have not yet been announced.