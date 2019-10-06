Sheriff’s Deputies respond to rollover with serious injuries

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Office officials confirm they responded to a rollover crash in Far East El Paso Sunday morning that resulted in serious injuries.

It happened on Windermere Avenue and Jobe Road, east of Loop 375. A KTSM viewer called to say a construction worker found the crash site around 10 a.m. Sunday morning and located a female inside the vehicle.

The woman was unresponsive at the scene, according to the witness. Emergency crews obtained vital signs for her and transported her to an area hospital with serious injuries according to Sheriff’s Office officials.

The crash is under investigation.