EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s office is currently engaged in an active investigation regarding a social media threat that was directed towards Horizon High School.

The Sheriff’s Office provided a press release on Friday morning, Sept. 15, stating, “Our primary objective is to guarantee the presence of our School Resource Officers on campus, who will be diligently patrolling.”

The Sheriff’s Office also says they are taking all necessary precautions and are collaborating closely with neighboring agencies to “ensure a thorough investigation and a swift resolution.”

The Sheriff’s Office also said parents, guardians, and students should remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or information to authorities.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.