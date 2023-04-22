EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 22-year-old man was arrested after fleeing and evading arrest by El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies in northwest El Paso County.

The incident happened at about 1 p.m. on Friday, April 21, along the 800 block of Coach Road in Westway.

Deputies were called out to a disturbance. When they arrived, they found two men “squared off in a fighting position,” according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies made contact, one man allegedly fled on foot, leading deputies on a foot chase.

The man, later identified as 22-year-old Israel Perez, was caught and arrested.

He was booked into El Paso County Jail under the following charges: evading arrest or detention ($1,500 bond) and public intoxication ($500 bond).