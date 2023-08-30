EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Agents from the Northwest Patrol Station responded to a missing person report from a female citizen in the State of Washington, calling for urgency in locating her brother. She told authorities she had not seen her brother in over a year and expressed concern over possible mental and health issues.

On August 25, officers from the Criminal Investigations Targeted Response Unit (CITRU) located the missing individual in East El Paso, in the 2200 block of Joe Battle. The agents found him to be in good health and mental condition. The agency indicated he was offered assistance, but the man refused, saying he was happy with his current lifestyle. Officers contacted the family via cell phone, and the reporting citizen was satisfied with the encounter.