Shelter pets are also looking for love this Valentine’s Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you’re still looking for a Valentine’s Day date, you may want to consider making a shelter pet your Valentine — or at least showing some love to the four-legged pets.

El Paso Animal Services hopes you will donate — either monetarily through their website or deliver a care package through their Amazon Wishlist for cats and dogs! Some of the items pets love are treats, toys and enrichment items like Kongs and LickiMats.

People can also show their love by volunteering at the shelter. There are more than 500 pets in their care. Animal Services needs a lot of extra hands to make sure there is enough love to go around. You can sign up to volunteer through our volunteer portal on their website.

And you can adopt or foster. Giving a pet a break from the shelter, even for just a couple of weeks, will do wonders for them.

If you’re ready to meet your love match, reach out to our adoption team at epasadoptions@elpasotexas.gov.

Meet Beau

This 2-year-old male terrier mix is a sweet boy that likes to play, according to El Paso Animal Services.

He gets along with other male dogs and is bow-legged. To learn more about Beau, check out his profile — his Animal ID is 46298475 — on the El Paso Animal Services website: https://elpasoanimalservices.org/adopt/adoptable-dogs/.