SFC Antonio Rodriguez to arrive home today

Stabbing reported at McDonald’s on Dyer Street, El Paso Police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The body of the Las Cruces soldier killed in Afghanistan is now back home this afternoon.

A motorcade escorted the body of Sergeant First Class Antonio Rodriguez from Las Cruces International Airport to Getz Funeral Home.

As previously reported, a rosary will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. inside the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Las Cruces.

A mass will take place at noon Friday at that same church.

Rodriguez’s body will be buried at the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

