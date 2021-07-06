Sex researcher discusses intimacy after sexual assault, how to talk about it with your partner

FILE – In this Jan. 20, 2018 file photo, a marcher carries a sign with the popular Twitter hashtag #MeToo used by people speaking out against sexual harassment as she takes part in a Women’s March in Seattle. According to a study published Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, the first sexual experience for many U.S. women was forced or coerced intercourse in their early teens, encounters that for some may have had lasting health repercussions. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Many people in the U.S. will have an intimate partner who’s survived sexual assault but many couples will never talk about it.

The National Sexual Assault Hotline reports that someone is sexually assaulted in the U.S. every 68 seconds, and the impact can last a lifetime. One in five women in the U.S. have experienced a completed or attempted sexual assault, while almost 25 percent of men will face some form of sexual violence in their lifetime.

KTSM 9 News spoke with Nischa Phair, a trauma-informed care specialist and sex researcher about the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on survivors of sexual assault. According to Phair, lacking sexual education curricula across the country has compounded challenges of discussing issues of intimacy and sexuality with partners.

“We’re not taught how to have conversations about sex and intimacy. We’re taught how to put on condoms, and we’re taught how to prevent pregnancy, and we’re taught where all of the bits are,” she says.

Texas, for example, does not require sex education to be medically-accurate if/when offered.

A 2017 report by the Texas Freedom Network found 25 percent of the state’s school districts do not offer sex education and almost 60 percent teach abstinence-only approaches.

An article in The Journal of Sex Research from 2018 examined youth pornography usage and found respondents reported they wouldn’t know “half as much” about sex without pornography.

Phair says that unhealthy attitudes about sex and intimacy often make an unhealthy impression.

“I hear more stories than I care to know about young women ending up in ERs or doctor’s offices because of things their partner saw on a porn and wanted to try,” she says.

Communication, she urges, is paramount.

More than half of women survivors of sexual assault reported their intimate partners as their attacker, which can make intimacy with future partners challenging. Phair explains it’s not uncommon for survivors of sexual assault to be triggered during an intimate experience and have a stress response.

Two of the most common responses are shutting down or “fawning,” which is a form of “grin-and-bear-it” submission to avoid conflict or harm.

“I think perhaps the most damaging effect of these responses is that once they’re triggered, they disrupt the connection we have to our language center making it virtually impossible to say ‘no,’ or ‘stop,’ or ‘I don’t want to do this anymore’,” says Phair.

Phair says there are physical cues partners should be aware of that are indicative of fawning.

“Usually you’ll see an avoidance of eye contact, a kind of fake smile, a look of vacancy in facial expressions. They might appear a little contracted or a little collapsed,” she says.

RAINN reports that sexual violence often has long-term effects on survivors. Additionally, the pandemic has exacerbated mental health distress across the country.

The ubiquity of sexual assault in the U.S. is coinciding with a global decline in sex and desire over the past year and a half.

Many sexual assault survivors, says Phair, have felt triggered over the course of the pandemic.

“The idea of having to be alone, of having to be isolated, being forced to do something that you don’t want to do. All of these factors can force someone to re-experience their trauma,” she explains.

Phair says that recognizing signs of triggering can help the survivor heal, and that activities like meditation and yoga can help the individual, while taking it slow with a new intimate partner can help the couple cultivate healthy relationship dynamics.

“Talk about pleasure, talk about whether something they’re doing or some behavior — maybe the way they’re initiating — isn’t somehow congruent,” says Phair.

The experience of being triggered during a sexual encounter after an assault can be paralyzing for survivors.

“We’re being pulled out of our bodies and pulled out of our present-moment experiences,” Phair explains.

Sexual assault can change a survivor’s perception of sex, and researchers advise distinguishing between abusive sexual attitudes and healthy sexual attitudes.

HealthyPlace, an authoritative consumer mental health site, offers the following:

Sex as sexual abuse Sex as positive sexual energy Sex as uncontrollable energy Sex as controllable energy Sex is an obligation Sex is a choice Sex is addictive Sex is a natural drive Sex is hurtful Sex is nurturing, healing Sex is a condition for receiving love Sex is an expression of love Sex is a ‘doing to’ someone Sex is sharing with someone Sex is a commodity Sex is part of who I am Sex is absence of communication Sex involves communication Sex is secretive Sex is private Sex is exploitative Sex is respectful Sex is deceitful Sex is honest Sex benefits one person Sex is mutual Sex is emotionally distant Sex is intimate Sex is irresponsible Sex is responsible Sex is unsafe Sex is safe Sex has no limits Sex has boundaries Sex is power over someone Sex is empowering

Despite shifting attitudes toward intimacy and sexual assault, Phair says there is still not enough praxis.

“Women need more proof that it’s safe to say ‘no’,” she says.

